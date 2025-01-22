Union Budget 2025 Expectations LIVE: Finance sector calls for tax reforms, reduction in loan limits
Union Budget 2025 Latest Updates: Catch all the latest developments related to Union Budget 2025 here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver the 2025-26 Budget on February 1. In the lead-up to the presentation, multiple sectors have voiced their concerns and expectations.
The finance minister is scheduled to present the Budget speech in Parliament at 11 am on February 1, 2025. Bajaj Broking, in its Union Budget Preview for FY25-26, said, "Union Budget 2025 should ideally continue the trajectory of simplifying and rationalising taxes on capital market products. For instance, long term capital gains tax was rationalised at 12.5 per cent in Budget 2024 and can be reduced further by 50—200 basis points to benefit investors." It further states, "On the welfare front, we expect that government spending, as a percentage of GDP, on welfare schemes will largely stabilise, reflecting a balanced approach to social expenditure. However, we do anticipate an increase in allocations aimed at driving job creation and enhancing skills development."
1:27 PM
Retirees seek exemption on debt fund tax to beat inflation: Capital League
Rajul Kothari, partner at Capital League, said, "The recent tax changes for debt funds have severely impacted retirees seeking safe, non-volatile investments to beat inflation on a post-tax basis. With long-term capital gains tax on pure debt funds now equivalent to fixed deposits at a marginal rate of tax, retirees are forced to consider hybrid funds with a minimum 15-20 per cent equity component to achieve tax-efficient returns."
Kothari added, "This exposes them to unnecessary risk. To address this, I urge the government to exempt long-term capital gains tax for investors above 60-65 years at the time of redemption. This would encourage the use of pure debt funds and products, providing retirees with a stable and low-risk investment option, uncorrelated with the volatility of equity markets."
12:58 PM
Call for strong policies to boost renewables and electric vehicles: Recyclekaro founder
Rajesh Gupta, founder and director, Recyclekaro, said, "As India moves towards a more sustainable future, the Union Budget 2025 is a key moment to boost the country's renewable energy and electric mobility sectors. We hope to see strong policy support and tax incentives that encourage innovation in clean energy solutions like solar, wind, and energy storage, while also prioritising the growth of domestic manufacturing for green technologies."
Gupta further said, "Simplifying regulations, alongside increased funding for renewable energy R&D and grid integration, can help India maintain its position as a global leader in sustainable energy."
12:53 PM
Mining sector pushes for monetary support, mineral law reforms: JSA Advocates & Solicitors
Vishnu Sudarsan, Partner, JSA Advocates & Solicitors, said, "Since the ushering in of the auction regime in 2015, the mining sector has grown from strength to strength, with hundreds of blocks across states having been auctioned so far. Notably, the Centre’s focus on critical minerals (and the new regime to auction mineral concessions) are welcome from the perspective of increasing mining of sustainable minerals that are vital to ushering in the green transition and national security."
Sudarsan added, "Another area that merits active consideration is enhancing and sustaining monetary support schemes for mineral exploration (in tandem with and to complement the new exploration licence regime for identified critical minerals), given that India remains relatively under-explored, and with recent years having witnessed a downtick in private participation."
“Lastly, the introduction and passage of the new mineral law amendment bill may be fast-tracked, particularly having regard to the long-gestating issue of mining deep-seated minerals in contiguous blocks by existing lessees," he added.
First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 12:56 PM IST