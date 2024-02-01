Women empowerment via entrepreneurship gained momentum in 10 years: FM

"Female enrolment in higher education has gone up by 28 per cent in 10 years, Sitharaman said

The empowerment of women through entrepreneurship and ease of living has gained momentum in the last 10 years, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday while highlighting that female enrolment in higher education has gone up by 28 per cent in the period.

Presenting the interim Budget 2024-25, she said 30 crore Mudra Yojana loans have been given to women entrepreneurs.

"Female enrolment in higher education has gone up by 28 per cent in 10 years. In STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) courses, girls and women constitute 43 per cent of enrolment - one of the highest in the world," the minister said.

The "empowerment of women through entrepreneurship, ease of living, and dignity for them has gained momentum in these ten years", the minister said, adding that all these measures are getting reflected in the increasing participation of women in the workforce.

"Making triple talaq illegal, reservation of one-third seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, and giving over 70 per cent houses under the PM Awas Yojana in rural areas to women as sole or joint owners have enhanced their dignity," she added.