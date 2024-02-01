Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Women empowerment via entrepreneurship gained momentum in 10 years: FM

Presenting the interim Budget 2024-25, she said 30 crore Mudra Yojana loans have been given to women entrepreneurs

sitharaman budget 2024

"Female enrolment in higher education has gone up by 28 per cent in 10 years, Sitharaman said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 1:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The empowerment of women through entrepreneurship and ease of living has gained momentum in the last 10 years, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday while highlighting that female enrolment in higher education has gone up by 28 per cent in the period.
Presenting the interim Budget 2024-25, she said 30 crore Mudra Yojana loans have been given to women entrepreneurs.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Female enrolment in higher education has gone up by 28 per cent in 10 years. In STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) courses, girls and women constitute 43 per cent of enrolment - one of the highest in the world," the minister said.
The "empowerment of women through entrepreneurship, ease of living, and dignity for them has gained momentum in these ten years", the minister said, adding that all these measures are getting reflected in the increasing participation of women in the workforce.
"Making triple talaq illegal, reservation of one-third seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, and giving over 70 per cent houses under the PM Awas Yojana in rural areas to women as sole or joint owners have enhanced their dignity," she added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Budget 2024: How govt keeps Budget a secret until finance minister's speech

Interim Budget 2024: Defence budget under Modi govt from 2014-2023

Budget 2024: Political reactions pour in ahead of Sitharaman's speech

Budget 2024: What the nation wants from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Interim Budget: All you need to know about the budgets during election year

Govt targeting to help 30 mn women become 'Lakhpati Didis': FM Sitharaman

Interim Budget 2024: Youth scaling new heights in sports - Sitharaman

Interim Budget: Railways get 3 new corridors; 40,000 bogies to be upgraded

Budget 2024: What did FM Nirmala Sitharaman say on green mobility and EV

Budget 2024: Here's what FM Nirmala Sitharaman said about income tax

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Women's empowerment India entrepreneurship culture Budget Union budgets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 1:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch on Budget DayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayInterim Budget 2024US Federal ReserveAmbuja Cements Q3 resultsPaytm Payments BankBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon