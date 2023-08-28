AI has to remain under human control, says Microsoft's Brad Smith

Microsoft 365 Copilot: Microsoft is bringing AI to its productivity apps
Tesla chief Elon Musk threatens to sue Microsoft for using data 'illegally'
Microsoft Bing AI Copilot: Multimodal input, plug-ins and more in the works
Microsoft adds AI-powered Bing to SwiftKey keyboard app for Android, iPhone
Microsoft India prez Anant Maheshwari steps down, COO Irina Ghose elevated
$10 trillion economy a realistic target for India: BCG's Hans-Paul Burkner
Planning to open manufacturing facility in Russia soon: Trivitron Group CEO
Our focus will now be on equity and hybrid space: Edelweiss MF MD & CEO
Seeing growth in both public, private capex: ABB India's Sanjeev Sharma
Indian stories ready to hit global stage: Netflix India's Monika Shergill