Apollo Hospitals to raise $200 mn by selling 6% stake in online platform

In May, Apollo's fourth-quarter revenue from healthcare services climbed 18.5% and accounted for 51% of its total revenue

Reuters
Apollo

Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 10:41 PM IST
(Reuters) - India's Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd plans to raise about $200 million by selling a stake of up to 6% in its online platform, Chief Financial Officer Krishnan Akhileswaran said on Friday.

Apollo Hospitals is expecting a valuation of $2.5 billion to $3 billion for the healthcare services platform, Apollo HealthCo Ltd.

In May, Apollo's fourth-quarter revenue from healthcare services climbed 18.5% and accounted for 51% of its total revenue.

 

(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : healthcare Apollo Hospital Enterprises Stake sale

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 10:41 PM IST

