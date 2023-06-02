Apollo Hospitals to raise $200 mn by selling 6% stake in online platform

(Reuters) - India's Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd plans to raise about $200 million by selling a stake of up to 6% in its online platform, Chief Financial Officer Krishnan Akhileswaran said on Friday.

Apollo Hospitals is expecting a valuation of $2.5 billion to $3 billion for the healthcare services platform, Apollo HealthCo Ltd.

In May, Apollo's fourth-quarter revenue from healthcare services climbed 18.5% and accounted for 51% of its total revenue.

(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

