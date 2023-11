The Reserve Bank of India’s recent decision to increase risk weights on unsecured loans does not necessitate any capital raise by RBL Bank, MD & CEO R Subramaniakumar tells Manojit Saha in a video interview. Edited excerpts:

What is the impact of higher risk weight on RBL Bank’s unsecured loans?

Our bank had a total capital adequacy ratio of 17.07 per cent and Tier-I (entirely CET1) of 15.15 per cent as on September 30, 2023 (inclusive of profits for the half year).