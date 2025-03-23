BluSmart not on sale; Gensol's liquidity woes are past: Anmol Jaggi

During the last fortnight, BSE listed solar project builder Gensol Engineering has faced a series of allegations from rating agencies of delayed debt payment, documents falsification and poor liquidity position. This has spiralled onto BluSmart, the EV ride hailing startup which has promoter cross holding with Gensol. Anmol Jaggi, founder, Gensol Group and co-founder BluSmart Mobility denies any rumour of selling his prized business. In an exclusive interview with Shreya Jai in New Delhi, Jaggi elaborated on the financing plans, the issues under investigation and the way ahead. Edited excerpts:

Gensol has faced ratings downgrades. There are allegations of false