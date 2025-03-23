Sunday, March 23, 2025 | 05:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Interviews / BluSmart not on sale; Gensol's liquidity woes are past: Anmol Jaggi

BluSmart not on sale; Gensol's liquidity woes are past: Anmol Jaggi

Jaggi elaborated on the financing plans, the issues under investigation and the way ahead

Anmol Jaggi, Co-founder, BluSmart
Premium

Anmol Jaggi, founder, Gensol Group and co-founder BluSmart Mobility

Shreya Jai
6 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2025 | 5:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

During the last fortnight, BSE listed solar project builder Gensol Engineering has faced a series of allegations from rating agencies of delayed debt payment, documents falsification and poor liquidity position. This has spiralled onto BluSmart, the EV ride hailing startup which has promoter cross holding with Gensol. Anmol Jaggi, founder, Gensol Group and co-founder BluSmart Mobility denies any rumour of selling his prized business. In an exclusive interview with Shreya Jai in New Delhi, Jaggi elaborated on the financing plans, the issues under investigation and the way ahead. Edited excerpts:
 
Gensol has faced ratings downgrades. There are allegations of false
Topics : Gensol group solar power projects Electric Vehicles

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon