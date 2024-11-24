Dark stores turning profitable rapidly, says Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha

AADIT PALICHA, co-founder and chief executive officer of quick commerce firm Zepto, says the latest $350 million fundraise is one of the largest ever from domestic investors. This will allow the company to give more shareholding to Indian investors as it eyes an initial public offering (IPO) sometime next financial year. In a video interview with Aryaman Gupta and Shivani Shinde, Palicha talks about the rising scrutiny in the sector, expansion plans, and the IPO. Edited excerpts:

What is making investors queue up to invest in Zepto?

Earlier this financial year, we resoundingly proved the unit economics of our model.