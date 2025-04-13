Focused on becoming clear number 2 brand in NCR: Max Estates' Sahil Vachani

Max Estates, the real estate development arm of Max Group, is eyeing the second spot in the National Capital Region (NCR) market with 17 million square feet of residential and commercial space being built up over the next 3-4 years with a ballpark investment of ₹15,000 crore crore including land, said Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sahil Vachani. In an exclusive interaction with Gulveen Aulakh in New Delhi, the top executive said that while Max will remain in Delhi NCR, it will remain open to acquiring projects through inorganic routes. Edited excerpts:

What is Max Estates’ five year plan?