Hindenburg allowed us to refocus on our core businesses: Karan Adani

The allegations from Hindenburg Research and their impact on Adani Group are now considered “way back in the past”, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Managing Director Karan Adani said in an interview with Business Standard.

He emphasised that the entire situation provided an opportunity for the group to redirect its focus towards its core businesses. Adani acknowledged the significance of “perception and brand” value in the aftermath of the Hindenburg affair.

In January 2023, the US investment research firm accused Adani Group of “stock manipulation and accounting fraud”, along with improper use of offshore tax havens and concerns over high debt.