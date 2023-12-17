Hoping reduction of rates from middle of next fiscal: SBI Chairman Khara

Dinesh Khara, chairman of State Bank of India (SBI), exudes confidence about demand for wholesale loans as the bank has a sanction pipeline of Rs 4.7 trillion. Khara also says, in an interview with Manojit Saha, the bank has a plan to plough back a significant part of its profit this financial year, and that would increase the capital adequacy ratio by 140 basis points. Edited excerpts:

The US Federal Reserve (Fed) has indicated there could be rate cuts next year. Do you think the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will also be in a position to reduce the repo