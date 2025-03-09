I don't think it is time to start buying Indian stocks: Louis-Vincent Gave

It has mostly been a one-way street for the Indian markets since October 2024. Hong Kong-based LOUIS-VINCENT GAVE, cofounder of Gavekal Research, which manages around $2.4 billion in assets, tells Puneet Wadhwa in a conversation in New Delhi that investors may need to wait out the next six to eight months before sentiment and valuations find a more balanced footing. Edited excerpts:

What’s your interpretation of Donald Trump’s statement to Congress?

Trump’s speech was raw and filled with contradictions, which is quite typical of him. I believe his primary goal is to lower bond yields. The US is facing an