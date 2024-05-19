We would be investing close to Rs 65,000 cr in next 3 years: JSW Steel MD

Jayant Acharya, tells Ishita Ayan Dutt that Q1FY25 will be better and outlines the capex roadmap. Edited excerpts: The consolidated net profit of JSW Steel dropped sharply in Q4FY24 on a year-on-year basis. In a virtual interview, JSW Steel’s joint managing director and chief executive officer,tells Ishita Ayan Dutt that Q1FY25 will be better and outlines the capex roadmap. Edited excerpts:

JSW Steel’s net profit in Q4FY24 dropped by nearly 65 per cent. Will Q1FY25 be better than Q4?

It will be. We had guided that costs will go up in Q4. Unfortunately, prices were also subdued because of lower-priced imports and pre-election destocking. That resulted in a lower margin. But we did