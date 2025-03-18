Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 09:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Interviews / India among the world's top 5 markets: Sennheiser Co-CEO Andreas Sennheiser

India among the world's top 5 markets: Sennheiser Co-CEO Andreas Sennheiser

India is one of the most dynamic businesses we have. It has had constant growth-- except for the COVID year. Overall, it has been a growth story, says Andreas Sennheiser

ANDREAS SENNHEISER, Co-CEO, Sennheiser
Premium

Andreas Sennheiser, Co-CEO, Sennheiser

Udisha Srivastav
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 9:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

For German audio firm Sennheiser, which marks 80 years of existence, India has climbed from the 10th spot to the fifth. ANDREAS SENNHEISER, co-chief executive officer of the company, in an exclusive in-person interaction with Udisha Srivastav, discusses India operations, upcoming products, plans for 2025, and the impact of selling the consumer side of the business. Edited excerpts:
 
Sennheiser completes 80 years this year. How important has India been in Sennheiser’s journey?
 
I think pushing the boundaries of audio for 80 years is a story of creating legacy products and new applications, like the first wireless microphone in 1958 and
Topics : Sennheiser wireless sound devices Smart audio INDUSTRY

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon