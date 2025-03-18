India among the world's top 5 markets: Sennheiser Co-CEO Andreas Sennheiser

For German audio firm Sennheiser, which marks 80 years of existence, India has climbed from the 10th spot to the fifth. ANDREAS SENNHEISER, co-chief executive officer of the company, in an exclusive in-person interaction with Udisha Srivastav, discusses India operations, upcoming products, plans for 2025, and the impact of selling the consumer side of the business. Edited excerpts:

Sennheiser completes 80 years this year. How important has India been in Sennheiser’s journey?

I think pushing the boundaries of audio for 80 years is a story of creating legacy products and new applications, like the first wireless microphone in 1958 and