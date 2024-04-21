Taking learnings from India, replicating them globally: Amazon Prime head

India leads the way as one of the top geographies for Amazon Prime as the e-commerce giant continues to expand its selection and features, says JAMIL GHANI, head of Amazon Prime. In an interview with Peerzada Abrar, Ghani, who is based out of the company’s Seattle headquarters and was on an India visit, says that the firm is making investments in infrastructure and last-mile capabilities to improve delivery speeds. Edited excerpts:

What are the innovation-bets that you and your team are making globally and in India?

There is innovation unfolding right here in India, tailored for Indian consumers yet carrying global implications.