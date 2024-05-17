New govt should get more capital for private sector: EY India chairperson

One of the major things the new government (after June) should focus on is getting more capital for private players, Rajiv Memani, chairperson of EY India, told Raghav Aggarwal on the sidelines of the Confederation of Indian Industry Annual Business Summit 2024. He also talked of stepping up manufacturing and skilling.

What do you feel about India’s economy?

It is in good shape. If we look at the trends including gross domestic product (GDP), the fiscal deficit, tax revenue growth, and private investment, all are in the right direction.

Has India decoupled from the global economy?

We can’t decouple. That