No plans to sell stake in consumer healthcare biz: Sanofi India MD Hrosz

'Our insulin portfolio today offers best-in-class insulin for better diabetes management'

Sohini Das Mumbai
Rodolfo Hrosz, MD of Sanofi
Rodolfo Hrosz, MD of Sanofi

3 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 7:05 PM IST
As Sanofi is looking to demerge its consumer health business, Rodolfo Hrosz, managing director of Sanofi India talks about plans to accelerate the pharma business and beyond in an e-mailed interview with Sohini Das. Edited Excerpts:
Q. Sanofi Consumer Health India (SCHIL) is expected to be fully operational by the second half of 2024. Any plans to raise funds for that company next year?
A. The capital structure of the consumer healthcare entity (SCHIL), subject to approval by shareholders and regulators, is the same as today, wherein Sanofi group will hold a 60.4 per cent stake. The company has no intention to sell its stake. Sanofi India’s current consumer healthcare business is profitable and has a good working capital cycle as explained in our communication during the investor call earlier on Friday.
Sanofi India Consumer health Healthcare sector

First Published: May 12 2023 | 7:04 PM IST

