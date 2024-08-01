Business Standard
Not much scope for unlocking value if too many taxes added: Tata Steel CEO

Narendran discusses issues from the UK strategy to the potential impact of the recent Supreme Court ruling on mineral tax

T V Narendran, managing director and chief executive officer, Tata Steel
Premium

T V Narendran, managing director and chief executive officer, Tata Steel

Ishita Ayan Dutt
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 11:12 PM IST
Tata Steel and the United Kingdom’s (UK’s) newly elected Labour government are in discussion on grants to fund the transition to greener steel and are exploring a viable business case beyond what was agreed upon with the Conservative government. In a video interview with Ishita Ayan Dutt, T V Narendran, managing director and chief executive officer, Tata Steel, discusses issues from the UK strategy to the potential impact of the recent Supreme Court ruling on mineral tax. Edited excerpts:

Dutch operations are back to normal, but Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) losses in the

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 11:12 PM IST

