Not much scope for unlocking value if too many taxes added: Tata Steel CEO

Tata Steel and the United Kingdom’s (UK’s) newly elected Labour government are in discussion on grants to fund the transition to greener steel and are exploring a viable business case beyond what was agreed upon with the Conservative government. In a video interview with Ishita Ayan Dutt, T V Narendran, managing director and chief executive officer, Tata Steel, discusses issues from the UK strategy to the potential impact of the recent Supreme Court ruling on mineral tax. Edited excerpts:

Dutch operations are back to normal, but Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) losses in the