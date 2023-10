The Adani group is back in acquisition mode after recovering from the US-based short seller’s revelations, which had wiped off $100 billion of the group’s market cap. In August, the group acquired Sanghi Cement for Rs 5,000 crore, and earlier in January, it had acquired Haifa Port in Israel for $1.2 billion.

Apart from pre-paying promoter debt, the group is now looking for more acquisition opportunities in the cement sector in India and the port sector overseas. On Sunday, Adani