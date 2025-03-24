Reducing fees helps sellers reach deeper into Tier 3, 4 cities: Amit Nanda

For Amit Nanda, Director of Selling Partner Services at Amazon India, the most rewarding moments come from hearing seller success stories. He recalls an elderly woman who launched her business on Amazon at the age of 80, selling homemade pickles with the support of her family. Amazon helped her expand beyond her local market, transforming her life. In a move aimed at further boosting growth of sellers on Amazon.in, Nanda said the company has introduced zero referral fees on over 12 million products that are priced below Rs 300. In an interview with Peerzada Abrar, Nanda said this is Amazon