close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

The story, the actor and the budget have to work for theatres: Shiv Chanana

'From 2016 onwards we have become more serious about making films'

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar
Shiv Chanana
Premium

Shiv Chanana, Senior Vice President Films, Super Cassettes Industries (T-Series)

4 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 7:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Rs 2,372-crore (FY22 revenue) T-Series is India’s largest music company and the biggest channel on YouTube globally. At roughly Rs 700 crore in revenue from films, it is now being counted among the top film studios too with hits like Hindi Medium (2017), Kabir Singh (2019) and Tanhaji (2020) under its belt. Vanita Kohli-Khandekar spoke to Shiv Chanana, senior vice-president, films, on what the business means for the music label. Edited excerpts:
T-Series has been making films since founder Gulshan Kumar’s times. What has changed?
From 2016 onwards we have become more serious about making films. We made about seven films in that year. We wanted to produce a lot of films because then the backbone of the music business is with us. (Film music forms roughly 70 per cent of all music sales in India). We changed over to the studio model because we realised that we can’t make all the films ourselves. Therefore, we
Or

Also Read

2023: Box office set to cash in on Khans, southern giants, Hollywood

Fifa World Cup 2022: Jio Cinema app leaves football fans fuming in India

A full house for cinema: 2022 box office to close at Rs 11,000 crore

BCCI to sell digital, TV rights for bilateral series separately: Report

TV broadcasters not buying big movies amid a drop in viewership: Report

Will expand product offerings; add users, merchants in FY24: MobiKwik COO

Not impacted by banking crisis, BFSI vertical still growing: LTIMindtree MD

There are no plans to charge subscription for IPL: Viacom18's Anil Jayaraj

Uncertainties significant, but order book at record high: Coforge CEO

'We will be EPS-accretive soon', says GCPL MD & CEO Sudhir Sitapati

Topics : T-series Q&A

First Published: May 01 2023 | 9:44 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

The story, the actor and the budget have to work for theatres: Shiv Chanana

Shiv Chanana
4 min read

TVS Motor's total sales sees 4% YoY uptick to 3.06 lakh units in April

TVS
1 min read

TVS Motor sees highest domestic growth among major two-wheeler makers

TVS Motor
1 min read

Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield sales grow 18% to 73,136 units in April

Royal enfield
1 min read
Premium

Reliance Consumer Products strengthens its bottling play for Campa

Reliance, Reliance Industries
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited receives the status of Navratna from Centre

Indian Railways deemed to cancel up to 170 trains on August 11.
2 min read

Vedanta's Anil Agarwal presses on with plan to raise oil, zinc output

Anil Agarwal, Vedanta
5 min read

Maruti Suzuki India's sales jump 6.5% in April, exports drop by 8%

Maruti Jimny, Auto Expo 2023
2 min read

Brookfield buys 51% stake in Bharti Enterprises' 4 commercial properties

Brookfield India
3 min read

Tata Motors domestic sales fall 4% in April, passenger vehicle sales up 13%

tata, tata group
2 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon