We are optimistic about India story, says ITC's Director Hemant Malik

Hemant Malik, executive director of ITC and in charge of the foods business, in a video interview with Ishita Ayan Dutt, discusses a wide range of issues – from growth strategy, and climate challenges to aspirations for its largest FMCG brand, Aashirvaad. Edited excerpts: ITC emerged as the country's largest company in the food space in FY24.

The FMCG sector faced challenges in FY24, what is the outlook for ITC Foods in FY25?

Our objective is to ensure industry-leading growth and we have put in place a robust multi-pronged strategy to achieve it. This year, we will continue