We believe GenAI will create jobs at Bounteous and Accolite: Global CEO

US-based firms join forces, eyeing a $1 billion revenue target and doubling India's headcount

Keith Schwartz, CEO Bounteous x Accolite
Premium

Keith Schwartz, CEO Bounteous x Accolite

Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 7:00 AM IST
Earlier this month, US-based Bounteous and Accolite Digital announced their merger to create a larger digital transformation services consultancy player. This merged entity will have a total headcount of 5,000, with India having 3,400 employees. Global CEO Keith Schwartz in a virtual meeting with Ashutosh Mishra talks about the targets and India-specific plans of the new merged entity. Edited excerpts:

What does this merger mean for both companies?

Bounteous has a deep engineering heritage, like Accolite, but our market has predominantly been in North America. We tend to serve large Fortune 500 organisations. Accolite has built a very strong product

start- ups Technology United States Merger and Acquisition

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 7:00 AM IST

