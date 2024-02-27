We believe GenAI will create jobs at Bounteous and Accolite: Global CEO

Earlier this month, US-based Bounteous and Accolite Digital announced their merger to create a larger digital transformation services consultancy player. This merged entity will have a total headcount of 5,000, with India having 3,400 employees. Global CEO Keith Schwartz in a virtual meeting with Ashutosh Mishra talks about the targets and India-specific plans of the new merged entity. Edited excerpts:

What does this merger mean for both companies?

Bounteous has a deep engineering heritage, like Accolite, but our market has predominantly been in North America. We tend to serve large Fortune 500 organisations. Accolite has built a very strong product