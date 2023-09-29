close
Sensex (0.49%)
65828.41 + 320.09
Nifty (0.59%)
19638.30 + 114.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.25%)
5883.30 + 72.60
Nifty Midcap (1.08%)
40537.05 + 433.00
Nifty Bank (0.64%)
44584.55 + 283.60
Heatmap

90 lakh sq ft cleared, Rs 371 cr revenue earned in last 2 Cleanliness drive

The government has announced a special campaign 3.0 from October 2, coinciding with the birth anniversary of father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi, till October 31

Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 9:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Centre on Friday said nearly 90 lakh square feet space was cleared and around Rs 371 crore revenue earned in the past two cleanliness campaigns.
The government has announced a special campaign 3.0 from October 2, coinciding with the birth anniversary of father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi, till October 31.
The campaign is a sequel of the special campaigns conducted in the last two years.
"Special campaign 3.0 will focus on field/outstation offices responsible for service delivery or having public interface, in addition to the ministries/departments and their attached/subordinate offices," said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.
Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh on Friday launched the Intelligent Grievance Monitoring System (IGMS) 2.0 public grievance portal, whose dashboard has been implemented by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur.
The dashboard provides instant tabular analysis of grievances filed and disposed, the ministry said, adding it will also help the officials identify the root cause of the grievance.

Also Read

Need to upgrade brokers' skills for better real estate services: FICCI-JLL

Sizzling rally in Indian property stocks seen extending over cuts on rates

Govt considering registration of flats even if developers go bankrupt

Birla Estates buys land parcel in Mumbai, eyes revenue more than Rs 600cr

Residential real estate sales to grow by 8-10% in FY22-23: CRISIL study

Govt approves 28th tranche of electoral bonds, sale from October 4

Canadian allegations discussed with Blinken during meet: EAM Jaishankar

Rajasthan CM Gehlot urges PM Modi to enact social security law at Centre

India records 40 fresh Covid-19 cases, active caseload at 476: Govt data

Rs 2,435 cr fraud: Court allows accused to travel to research on Silk Route

With a ballooning caseload of problems being raised by the common man and their trust in the timebound redressal of their grievances, close to 20 lakh grievances are received annually on the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) portal -- an online system that allows raising of grievances by people.
Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has flagged that grievance redressal is important for accountability of the government and also for the citizen-centric governance.
"The union minister was informed that close to 90 lakh square feet of prime office space has been cleared during the last two swachhata campaigns and put into productive usage. Besides, the government generated a revenue of Rs 370.83 crore from disposal of scrap, 64.92 lakh files were reviewed, 4.56 lakh public grievances redressed and 8,998 MPs' references replied," the statement said.
The Swachhata campaign also spurred e-office work culture in the government and now over 90 per cent file work has been made online, it added.
Singh said Prime Minister Modi has transformed the swachhata campaign into a "Jan Andolan" within a few months.
He added that the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) has launched a compendium of 300 best practices, which will be implemented by all government ministries and departments and published widely through media, highlighting "whole of government" and "whole of science" approach.
Topics : Real Estate Realty cleanup drive

First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 9:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesWorld Heart Day 2023Stock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 30 schedule

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT CityJalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 29 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian games LIVE updates Day 5: India win 2 Gold, 3 Silver; Medal tally 31

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake saleSugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon