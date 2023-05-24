Abu Dhabi funds, Hinduja group could invest in Adani firms' share sale

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and International Holding Company (IHC), which have shown interest in the group’s share sale plans, were anchor investors in Rs 20,000 crore in group flagship Adani Enterprises' share sale in January. The sale was scrapped after Hindenburg’s allegations, which the Adani Group has vehemently denied.

Shares of the Adani Group have recovered sharply after a committee appointed by the Supreme Court last week did not make any adverse comments in its interim report about the conglomerate, which was attacked by US short-seller Hindenburg Research in January.