close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Abu Dhabi funds, Hinduja group could invest in Adani firms' share sale

Adani Group shares have recovered sharply after Supreme Court-appointed committee last week gave its interim report in Hindenburg Research matter

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
Adani
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 3:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

GQG Partners, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, International Holding Company, and the Hinduja conglomerate are among famed investors that have shown interest in participating in Adani Group companies' share sale plan that would raise up to Rs 29,000 crore, said investment banking sources.
Shares of the Adani Group have recovered sharply after a committee appointed by the Supreme Court last week did not make any adverse comments in its interim report about the conglomerate, which was attacked by US short-seller Hindenburg Research in January.
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and International Holding Company (IHC), which have shown interest in the group’s share sale plans, were anchor investors in Rs 20,000 crore in group flagship Adani Enterprises' share sale in January. The sale was scrapped after Hindenburg’s allegations, which the Adani Group has vehemently denied.
Or

Also Read

Adani Green Energy to seek board approval to raise up to $1 billion

Hinduja group chairman SP Hinduja dies at 87 in London: Family spokesperson

Hinduja Global Solutions approves buyback of 6 mn shares at Rs 1,700 each

Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners to invest another $1 bn in Adani group stocks

Adani woos bankers: Invites them for a trip to restore confidence

Moody's affirms Hero FinCorp's long-term corporate rating at "Ba1"

HDFC-HDFC Bank merger: HDFC AMC receives Sebi approval to change control

Mahindra & Mahindra sells entire stake in Mahindra CIE at Rs 447.6 a share

Uber partners EV makers to boost transition towards sustainable mobility

DGCA to conduct audit of Go First's preparedness before allowing flights

Adani Enterp.

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Abu Dhabi Hinduja Group Adani Group

First Published: May 24 2023 | 3:46 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Moody's affirms Hero FinCorp's long-term corporate rating at "Ba1"

Hero FinCorp
3 min read

HDFC-HDFC Bank merger: HDFC AMC receives Sebi approval to change control

HDFC, HDFC Bank
2 min read

Mahindra & Mahindra sells entire stake in Mahindra CIE at Rs 447.6 a share

M&amp;M draws aggressive 6-year plan for auto and farm equipment segments
1 min read

Uber partners EV makers to boost transition towards sustainable mobility

uber
3 min read

Hindalco Q4 results: Profit falls 48% to Rs 832 cr, Rs 3 dividend declared

q4 results
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Amara Raja Batteries Q4 results: Consolidated profit rises 41% to Rs 139 cr

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
3 min read

NMDC Q4 results: Net profit rises 22% to Rs 2,277 cr, revenue falls 13%

Govt to sell up to 7.5% in NMDC via OFS on Tuesday, may get Rs 3,621 cr
2 min read

Biocon Q4 results: Net profit rises 31% to Rs 313 cr, revenue up 57%

SAT stays Biocon insider trading order
3 min read

Zerodha's co-founder, Nikhil Kamath is backing on domestic consumption

Nikhil Kamath
2 min read

India's airlines: Both Go First and bankruptcy laws need a rescue

Go First
6 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon