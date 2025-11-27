Ace International raises ₹305 cr to build dairy nutrition hub in Andhra

Ace International Limited, the food and nutrition ingredients company, has raised ~305 crore from Dutch entrepreneurial development bank FMO, Swiss investment firm responsAbility, Belgium-based investment firm Incofin, and Fiedlin Ventures.

The capital will support the establishment of a greenfield, fully-integrated dairy ingredients and nutrition facility and complex in Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh.

“This partnership is more than just funding, it’s an accelerator of purpose,” said Sanjeev Goyal, founder and chairman, Ace International.

“We’ve built ACE around one belief, that innovation in food technology can drive both better business outcomes and better nutrition for all. With this investment, we’re ready to take