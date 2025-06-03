Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 11:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Adani considers entering airport ground handling bids after Celebi's exit

Adani considers entering airport ground handling bids after Celebi's exit

Bloomberg New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 11:12 PM IST

By Mihir Mishra
  Billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate is considering bidding for ground handling services at two airports, as it looks to diversify into a new line of business after India shut out Turkish operator Celebi Hava Servisi AS. 
Adani Airport Holdings Ltd. is “evaluating” bids for the airports in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, Chief Executive Officer Arun Bansal said on the sidelines of an aviation industry event in New Delhi. A closely held unit of the flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd., it operates eight Indian airports including these two and an upcoming facility in Navi Mumbai. 
The foray aligns with the ports-to-power conglomerate’s strategy of branching into allied sectors that dovetail with its existing businesses. It also fills a gap left by Celebi’s sudden exit last month after India’s civil aviation security agency revoked its security clearance on grounds related to national security. 
 
Celebi operated at nine airports in India, including gateway facilities in capital New Delhi and the commercial hub of Mumbai. Its operations were halted after Turkey voiced support for Pakistan during its recent armed conflict with India. 
Adani, if it wins the bids for Mumbai and Ahmedabad, will be the third ground handler at these facilities. Indian regulations require that every major airport with annual passenger traffic of at least a million should have three ground handlers. 
The country’s aviation industry is seen booming in the coming years, with continuing investments from major airlines and infrastructure buildout by the government. India, which has over 140 operational airports, plans to more than double it to 350 by 2047.

Topics : Adani Adani Enterprises Adani Group Airports

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 11:12 PM IST

