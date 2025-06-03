Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 10:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Waaree Renewable Technologies bags Rs 345 cr solar project in Rajasthan

Waaree Renewable Technologies bags Rs 345 cr solar project in Rajasthan

WRTL has secured a significant EPC order for a 300 MW AC (alternate current)/ 435 MW DC (direct current) ground-mounted solar photovoltaic project in Bikaner, Rajasthan

Waaree Renewable Technologies

The project is scheduled for completion in the financial year 2025-26, the company said (Photo: X@waareegroup)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 10:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd (WRTL) on Tuesday announced securing a solar project worth Rs 345 crore in Rajasthan from a prominent domestic renewable energy generation company.

The project is scheduled for completion in the financial year 2025-26, the company said.

WRTL has secured a significant EPC order for a 300 MW AC (alternate current)/ 435 MW DC (direct current) ground-mounted solar photovoltaic project in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

The order, valued at more than Rs 345 crore, was awarded by a prominent domestic renewable energy generation company, the company said, without disclosing any further details.

"This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our relationship, built on mutual trust, shared vision, and a commitment to sustainable growth. We value this partnership deeply and look forward to working closely together to deliver impactful outcomes now and into the future," said Sunil Rathi, Executive Director, WRTL.

 

The scope of work includes engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of the solar plant, along with the development of a 33/220 kV pooling substation.

The project will also feature advanced robotic cleaning systems to ensure high performance and reduce long-term operations and maintenance (O&M) costs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Through iSight, employees can share feedback and insights about HUL's products, their placement, market trends and observations in the marketplace. They can also include suggestions made by family and friends.

HUL launches iSight to track demand trends, competition on real-time basis

Vedanta

Vedanta to raise ₹5,000 crore via unsecured bond issue for refinancing

PremiumImage

ITC stake strategic investment, not financial: BAT chief executive Marroco

PremiumReliance Q4FY25 earnings preview, RIL Q4 2025 results date, Reliance Industries analyst estimates, RIL consolidated revenue forecast, Reliance net profit estimate Q4FY25, Reliance Retail EBITDA forecast, retail sector

Reliance Retail and Jio likely to trigger Ebitda turnaround for RIL

Aakash Educational Services, Aakash

Aakash Educational moves NCLT to implead EY in edtech firm Byju's dispute

Topics : Waaree Energies solar projects rajasthan renewable energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 10:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCovid-19 in IndiaGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayRCB vs PBKS Live ScoreRCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportHarrier EV Launch TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon