Adani Green Energy announces incorporation of four step down subsidiaries

Adani Green Energy said its wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Renewable Energy Holding Nine Ltd has incorporated four wholly-owned subsidiaries on December 18

The new subsidiaries are registered with Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 7:45 PM IST

Adani Green Energy has incorporated four step down subsidiaries -- Adani Renewable Energy Sixty, Adani Renewable Energy Sixty Two, Adani Renewable Energy Sixty Three and Adani Renewable Energy Sixty Four.
The four step down entities have an authorised and paid share capital of Rs 1 lakh each.
In a regulatory filing on Monday, Adani Green Energy said its wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Renewable Energy Holding Nine Ltd has incorporated four wholly-owned subsidiaries on December 18.
They are Adani Renewable Energy Sixty Ltd (ARE60L), Adani Renewable Energy Sixty Two Ltd (ARE62L), Adani Renewable Energy Sixty Three Ltd (ARE63L) and Adani Renewable Energy Sixty Four Ltd (ARE64L), it said.
According to the filing, the main objective of the new subsidiaries is to generate, develop, transform, distribute, transmit, sale, supply any kind of power or electrical energy using wind, solar or other renewable sources of energy.
The new subsidiaries are registered with Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad.

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 7:45 PM IST

