Congress MP to move adjournment motion to discuss Adani's US indictment

The Parliament session is set to start today, with various issues slated to be discussed, including the Waqf Act (Amendment) Bill

Congress, Congress flag

Congress MP Manickam Tagore B on Monday morning announced that he was set to move for an adjournment motion. (Photo: ANI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 9:36 AM IST

Ahead of the commencement of the winter session of Parliament today, Congress MP Manickam Tagore B on Monday morning announced that he was set to move for an adjournment motion in the lower house to open up discussion for the Adani indictment matter.

"I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance," Tagore, whip of Congress party in Lok Sabha wrote in a letter to the Secretary General of Lok Sabha.

In the letter, Tagore expressed his desire to discuss the matter related to the United States (US) indictment of Gautam Adani over the "bribery, securities, fraud, and wire fraud" charges against Adani Group.

 

"The bribery scheme involves over 265 million dollars in bribes to bag lucrative solar power deals and defrauding global investors," the letter read.

Tagore further said in the letter that the silence of the Narendra Modi government on this matter undermines India's "integrity, economy and global reputation."

"Accountability must be ensured. Prime Minister must answer the questions on his friendship with Adani," the letter read.

The Parliament session is set to start today, with various issues slated to be discussed, including the Waqf Act (Amendment) Bill. The session will conclude on December 20. There will be no session of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on November 26, to commemorate 'Constitution Day'.

Other bills that are listed for introduction, consideration and passing include the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, the Bills of Lading Bill, the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, the Railways (Amendment) Bill, the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, and the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju asserted that the union government is "ready to discuss any topic" while calling for a peaceful session of Parliament. Speaking to reporters on Sunday after the all-party meeting in Delhi, Rijiju said several topics were raised requesting for discussion in Parliament.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 9:36 AM IST

