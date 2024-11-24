Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / B'desh seeks to review major energy projects; Adani Group's one on list too

B'desh seeks to review major energy projects; Adani Group's one on list too

The six other agreements include one with a Chinese company that built a 1320 MW coal-fired power plant, while the rest are with Bangladeshi business groups said to be close to the past regime

Press Trust of India Dhaka
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2024 | 11:50 PM IST

A review committee formed by Bangladesh's interim government on Sunday recommended engaging an investigation agency to examine power agreements signed by deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's regime with different business groups, including one with India's Adani Group.

The National Review Committee on Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources has recommended the appointment of a reputed legal and investigation agency to review the major power production agreements signed during the autocratic regime of Sheikh Hasina from 2009 to 2024, an official statement said.

The statement, issued by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus's office, said the committee was currently reviewing seven major energy and power projects, including the Adani (Godda) BIFPCL 1234.4 MW coal-fired plant, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Power Limited.

 

The six other agreements include one with a Chinese company that built a 1320 MW coal-fired power plant, while the rest are with Bangladeshi business groups said to be close to the past regime.

According to the statement, the committee gathered enormous proof warranting the agreements be scrapped or reconsidered in line with international arbitration laws and procedures. It said the committee needed additional time to further analyse other solicited and unsolicited contracts.

In doing so, we recommend immediate appointment of one or more top-level international legal and investigation agency or agencies to assist the committee, the statement said quoting a letter of the committee, headed by retired High Court judge Moyeenul Islam Chowdhury.

India's External Affairs Ministry had earlier said that cooperation in the power and energy sector has become one of the crucial pillars of India-Bangladesh relations.

The Adani Group, however, recently sent a letter to the Bangladesh government over its unpaid USD 800 million power supply bill while Bangladesh's state-run Power Development Board said they had already paid USD 150 million despite its dollar crisis and was expecting to pay the full amount.

Adani's Godda thermal plant was set up exclusively to supply power to Bangladesh but India recently changed a law allowing the Indian company to sell the Godda power in the domestic market sparking speculation if Bangladesh would get dedicated power supply from the plant.

The interim government had earlier formed a committee to examine contracts made under the Quick Enhancement of Electricity and Energy Supply (Special Provisions) Act, 2010 (Amended 2021).

The committee was tasked to investigate any allegations of corruption related to the country's electricity and energy production and supply agencies.

