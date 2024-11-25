Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / US SEC indictment of Adani jolts Asia's offshore bond market revival

US SEC indictment of Adani jolts Asia's offshore bond market revival

While Adani denies any wrongdoing, the capital markets blowback is brutal

Gautam Adani

In March, Adani Group stormed back into the dollar bond market with a $409 million sale. Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 7:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Shuli Ren
 
You can run but you can’t hide. 
 
Three years after Chinese developers began their train of defaults, global bond investors have cut their losses and dumped holdings. Instead, they have fled to other big names in Asia, betting that tycoon families from India and Indonesia to Hong Kong are too big to fail.  
 
It’s hard to leave a lucrative field. Junk-rated dollar issues in Asia ex-Japan are on average offering a handsome 9 per cent yield, even as the spread over US Treasuries hovers near a five-year low.  
chart
 

More From This Section

Apple Inc, Apple company

CCI rejects global major Apple's request to put antitrust report on hold

Premiumiphone

Apple rings in $10 billion in iPhone production freight on board

PremiumFlour mills to mega deals: How Manjushree morphed into a packaging giant

Flour mills to mega deals: How Manjushree morphed into a packaging giant

India's real estate sector, significantly buoyed by a robust economy, has emerged as a pivotal player in the country's development. With an 18 per cent share in national employment, real estate is the largest employment generator after agriculture. C

India's 26 major realty firms sell Rs 35,000 cr worth properties in Q2

Adani

Adani notice to go via 'proper channel'; US SEC has no jurisdiction: Report

 
With few defaults this year, investors are feeling giddy. Assuming no further turbulence ahead, index-chasers could bag 15 per cent total returns for 2024, a much-needed reward. Many are even willing to give companies with a checkered past a second chance. Indian miner Vedanta Resources Ltd. raised $1.2 billion in September after defaulting and restructuring in January. In March, Adani Group stormed back into the dollar bond market with a $409 million sale, recovering from a high-profile short seller’s allegations  made in early 2023 that it was “the largest con in corporate history.”   
chart
 
But founder Gautam Adani’s latest legal woes with the US government have soured that upbeat mood. Prosecutors allege that Adani, India’s second-richest man, and other defendants promised to pay more than $250 million in bribes to Indian government officials to win solar energy contracts, and concealed the plan as they sought to raise money from US investors, including via bond sales. 
 
While Adani denies any wrongdoing, the capital markets blowback is brutal. A renewable subsidiary had to scrap a planned $600 million bond sale, while Adani stocks and bonds tumbled. Meanwhile, US-based GQG Partners LLC, run by emerging-markets star manager Rajiv Jain who last year took a $1.9 billion contrarian bet on Adani, is now on the back foot. 
 
Reputation risk aside, it will be hard for any global manager to justify positions in Adani’s business operations, which rely heavily on government relations. A group of units at Adani Green Energy Ltd., which had to scrap the bond issue, for instance, has a 1.1 gigawatt power purchase agreement with sovereign-backed Solar Energy Corporation of India. Adani Green’s mega 2020 order with SECI is under the US scrutiny.
 
Proper due diligence thus demands that every deal with the state needs to be checked out, now that the US government is claiming that Adani “personally” met with an Indian official to advance a multi-billion-dollar contract with bribes. For bond investors who in theory look at collaterals and cash flows, the Adani name is becoming more toxic than in the aftermath of Hindenburg Research’s accusation that the group engaged in brazen stock manipulation.
 
After the US election, much debate has been on whether a second Trump presidency might blow up US interest rates and shut down the offshore dollar-bond market. Ironically, the biggest elephant in the room turns out not to be an erratic Donald Trump, but investors’ blind faith in billionaire families. They have been systematically brushing away red flags. 
 
After all, Adani is by no means an outlier. China Evergrande Group’s founder Hui Ka Yan was once the country’s richest man — now his empire is being liquidated. Last year, traders got jolted by Hong Kong-based New World Development Co., worrying about the company’s ambitious expansions and debt accumulation. The flagship developer belongs to one of the city’s biggest dynasties, but its balance sheet looks nothing like its peers.
 
As we head into year-end, the holiday cheer that some offshore dollar-bond traders have been feeling is fading. Adani’s second scare is ruining their good mood.   (Disclaimer: This is a Bloomberg Opinion piece, and these are the personal opinions of the writer. They do not reflect the views of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper)

Also Read

Gautam Adani, Adani

US development agency assessing ramifications on Adani's Sri Lanka project

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag

B'desh seeks to review major energy projects; Adani Group's one on list too

PremiumAdani, Gautam Adani

High costs: US charges to cause reputational damage for Adani and India

Adani

US agency conducting due diligence on Adani's Sri Lanka project: Report

Premiumsolar

Solar sector caught in a haze as Adani storm to hit funding, project plans

Topics : Gautam Adani SEC indictment Gautam Adani Adani Group Bond markets Bond traders

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 7:56 AM IST

Explore News

Maharashtra Election Result LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMaharashtra election 2024 winner listIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon