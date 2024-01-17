Sensex (    %)
                        
Adani Group raises stake in IANS, subscribes to fresh shares worth Rs 5 cr

AMG Media Networks, a unit of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's flagship firm Adani Enterprises has increased its ownership of IANS shares with voting rights to 76%

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 9:01 AM IST

A media arm of India's Adani Group on Wednesday said it increased its stake in IANS India by subscribing to fresh shares issued by the news agency worth 50 million rupees ($601,801).
AMG Media Networks, a unit of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's flagship firm Adani Enterprises has increased its ownership of IANS shares with voting rights to 76%, and nearly all non-voting shares, up from 50.5% each earlier.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 9:01 AM IST

