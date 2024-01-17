Adani Group raises stake in IANS, subscribes to fresh shares worth Rs 5 cr

A media arm of India's Adani Group on Wednesday said it increased its stake in IANS India by subscribing to fresh shares issued by the news agency worth 50 million rupees ($601,801).

AMG Media Networks, a unit of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's flagship firm Adani Enterprises has increased its ownership of IANS shares with voting rights to 76%, and nearly all non-voting shares, up from 50.5% each earlier.