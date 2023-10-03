close
Adani Ports & SEZ total cargo volumes rise 26% YoY to 32.8 MMT in September

APSEZ said that growth was recorded across all cargo segments, including containers (20 per cent), dry bulk (32 per cent), and liquid & gas (21 per cent)

Adani Ports, APSEZ

Photo: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 9:50 AM IST
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) registered a 26 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in September in its total cargo volumes to 32.8 million metric tonnes (MMT). In a press release, the company said that growth was recorded across all cargo segments, including containers (20 per cent), dry bulk (32 per cent), and liquid & gas (21 per cent).

The company's logistics volumes continue to register significant growth with half-yearly rail volumes of 279,177 TEUs (20 per cent) and general purpose wagon investment scheme (GPWIS) volumes of 8.92 MMT (42 per cent).

Between April and September, APSEZ handled 202.6 MMT of total cargo, crossing the 200 MMT milestone in the first six months of the year. The company said that this growth is supported by all key ports in the APSEZ portfolio, with container cargo growth of 18 per cent to 74.8 MMT and dry bulk growth of 10 per cent to 106.3 MMT.

In August, APSEZ's total cargo volume rose 17 per cent from a year ago to 34.2 MMT. Adani Ports has six ports and terminals on the west coast — Mundra, Dahej, Tuna, and Hazira in Gujarat; Mormugao in Goa; and Dighi in Maharashtra.

The company operates five ports and terminals on the east coast — Dhamra in Odisha; Gangavaram and Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh; and Kattupalli and Ennore in Tamil Nadu.

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 9:50 AM IST

