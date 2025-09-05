Friday, September 05, 2025 | 10:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Adani Power gets shareholders' nod for 1:5 stock split via postal ballot

Adani Power gets shareholders' nod for 1:5 stock split via postal ballot

According to the notice, each equity share of Rs 10 will be sub-divided into five fully paid-up equity shares of the face value of Rs 2 each, ranking pari passu in all respects

Adani Power Ltd, Electricity, Power plant

The notice showed that post-stock split, the number of equity shares will increase from 2,480 crore to 12,400 crore | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Power on Friday said it has received shareholders' approval for a stock split in the ratio of 1:5 through a postal ballot notice issued on August 1, 2025.

The resolution has been considered as duly passed with the requisite majority, as mentioned in the postal ballot notice dated August 1, a regulatory filing stated.

According to the notice, each equity share of Rs 10 will be sub-divided into five fully paid-up equity shares of the face value of Rs 2 each, ranking pari passu in all respects. The voting period began from 9 am on August 6, and ended at 5 pm on September 4.

 

The company explained that the board, at its meeting on August 1, 2025, approved and recommended the share split to facilitate greater participation from retail and small investors.

There will not be any change in the amount of authorised, issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the company on account of sub-division/split of the equity shares, it had stated.

Also Read

adani

Adani Power gets LoA for 2,400 MW thermal project in Bihar's Bhagalpur

Adani Group

Adani group logs ₹90,572 crore Ebitda, led by infrastructure firms

Adani, Wilmar, Joint Venture- Adani-Wilmar

Wilmar seeks CCI nod for 20% stake buy in AWL Agri Business for ₹7,150 cr

Vizhinjam, Seaport, Port

Adani's Vizhinjam port hits record 1 mn TEUs in just 9 months of operations

Adani Group

CCI approves Adani Enterprises' plan to acquire Jaiprakash Associates

The record date for the sub-division of equity shares shall be fixed by the board (or by any duly constituted committee thereof) after the approval of the members is obtained.

The notice showed that post-stock split, the number of equity shares will increase from 2,480 crore to 12,400 crore.

Adani Power was incorporated in 1996 and in 2009 got listed on the bourses. It has grown significantly in terms of its business and performance over the years resulting in a significant improvement in the market price of the company's securities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

gavel law cases

CCI dismisses complaint against Emaar India over Marbella villa project

RCom, reliance communication

Bank of Baroda classifies RCom, Anil Ambani loan accounts as 'fraud'

Tim Cook

CEO Tim Cook announces two new Apple stores in Bengaluru and Pune

Girish Mathrubootham, Freshworks

Girish Mathrubootham retires from Freshworks, to focus on Together Fund

Rakesh Sharma, executive director, Bajaj Auto

GST revamp: Motorcycle may become ₹5,000-15,000 cheaper, says Bajaj Autopremium

Topics : Adani Adani Power Shareholders Stock Split

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon