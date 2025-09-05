Friday, September 05, 2025 | 10:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / CCI dismisses complaint against Emaar India over Marbella villa project

CCI dismisses complaint against Emaar India over Marbella villa project

The complainant alleged that Emaar misused its dominant position by permitting construction of builder floors and non-villa residential units on 97 vacant plots within zones 1 and 6 of the project

gavel law cases

CCI has dismissed a complaint alleging abuse of dominance and anti-competitive practices by Emaar India . Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 10:42 AM IST

Fair trade regulator CCI has dismissed a complaint alleging abuse of dominance and anti-competitive practices by Emaar India Ltd and others in connection with its "Marbella" villa project in Gurugram.

"The Commission finds that no prima facie case of contravention of the provisions of Sections 3 and 4 of the Act is made out against the opposite parties in the instant matter," according to an order passed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

Section 3 and 4 pertain to anti-competitive agreements and abuse of dominant position, respectively.

The case was based on a complaint filed by an informant who alleged that Emaar India Ltd, its group firm Emaar India Community Management, and several government departments including the Department of Town and Country Planning, Haryana, and the Union of India through DPIIT have violated the Sections 3 and 4 of the Competition Act.

 

The complainant alleged that Emaar misused its dominant position by permitting construction of builder floors and non-villa residential units on 97 vacant plots within zones 1 and 6 of the project.

Also Read

YES BANK

Yes Bank stock up 3% on CCI nod for this deal; check more details inside

cci

CCI, MeitY to work together on competition and data protection issuespremium

cci

CCI okays Multiples Equity-led consortium stake buy in VIP industries

Adani Group

CCI approves Adani Enterprises' plan to acquire Jaiprakash Associates

CCI

Publicis sues CCI for denying case files in ad firms' cartelisation probe

The villas were originally promoted as part of an exclusive "Signature Villa Community."  According to the complainant, this was in breach of commitments made in brochures, buyer agreements, and conveyance deeds, which projected a homogenous luxury villa society.

It was further alleged that the introduction of builder floors disturbed the uniform design and exclusivity of the project, imposed unfair conditions on existing villa owners, and amounted to abuse of dominance under Section 4 of the Act.

CCI observed that several major developers such as DLF, Godrej, Tata Housing, Signature Global and Vatika Group were also active in the villa segment, offering alternatives to consumers.

However, the regulator is of the view that prima facie OP-1 (Emaar India Pvt Ltd) does not appear to be dominant in the relevant market of 'the provision of services for development and sale of villa in Gurugram'.

In absence of dominance of Emaar India in the relevant market, there is no requirement to examine the allegations of abuse of dominance. Hence, there can be no case of abuse of dominance in terms of Section 4 of the Act.

The competition watchdog is of the view that no case can be made out against these entities under the provisions of the norms, the regulator said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

RCom, reliance communication

Bank of Baroda classifies RCom, Anil Ambani loan accounts as 'fraud'

Tim Cook

CEO Tim Cook announces two new Apple stores in Bengaluru and Pune

Girish Mathrubootham, Freshworks

Girish Mathrubootham retires from Freshworks, to focus on Together Fund

Rakesh Sharma, executive director, Bajaj Auto

GST revamp: Motorcycle may become ₹5,000-15,000 cheaper, says Bajaj Autopremium

Vetri Subramaniam, Chief Investment Officer, UTI AMC

UTI AMC elevates CIO Subramaniam as CEO; Bandhan AMC set for SIF foray

Topics : CCI Emaar India Emaar Competition Commission of India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon