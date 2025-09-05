Friday, September 05, 2025 | 11:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Bank of Baroda classifies RCom, Anil Ambani loan accounts as 'fraud'

Bank of Baroda classifies RCom, Anil Ambani loan accounts as 'fraud'

The move follows similar actions by the State Bank of India and Bank of India, which flagged RCom loans citing diversion of funds in 2016

After SBI, Bank of Baroda marks RCom, Anil Ambani accounts as fraud

Bank of Baroda has classified loan accounts of Reliance Communications and Anil Ambani as 'fraud', citing RBI’s 2024 fraud risk guidelines.

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bank of Baroda has classified loan accounts of Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom) and its former promoter Anil Ambani as “fraud”, escalating troubles of the debt-laden telecom operator that has been under insolvency proceedings since 2019.
 
In an exchange filing on Thursday, RCom said it had received a communication dated September 2 from the state-owned lender. The notice cited the Reserve Bank of India’s Master Directions on Fraud Risk Management in Commercial Banks and Financial Institutions, 2024, as the basis for the classification.
 
The move follows similar actions by the State Bank of India (SBI) and Bank of India (BoI), which last month flagged RCom’s loan account and Ambani’s name, alleging diversion of funds in 2016.
 
 

RCom insolvency proceedings

RCom stressed that the credit facilities under scrutiny predate its insolvency admission. “The company is undergoing corporate insolvency resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. A resolution plan approved by creditors is awaiting clearance from the National Company Law Tribunal,” it said. Any such loans, the company added, must be dealt with within the resolution plan or liquidation process.
 
RCom has earlier contested the banks’ claims, stating that Anil Ambani was a non-executive director who resigned in 2019 and had “no role in the day-to-day operations or decision-making of the company.” The former promoter, it said, is being “selectively singled out”.

Also Read

The Bank of Baroda headquarters is pictured in Mumbai

Bank of Baroda slashes car loan, LAP rates ahead of festive season

market decline nse bse stock market

Overbought or oversold? 5 PSU bank stocks on technical chartspremium

Markets, stocks, buy, sell, trading, shares, stock market

3 interest rate-sensitive stocks for your portfolio; check names, strategypremium

Stock broker, broker, trader, marker, markets, stock markets, stock, market crash, market fall, loss

Stock market highlights: Sensex sheds 572 pts, Nifty at 24,680; SMIDs down 1%; banks, IT, realty dip

The Bank of Baroda headquarters is pictured in Mumbai

Bank of Baroda stock volatile after mixed Q1 show; analysts decode numbers

 

Banks allege irregularities

BoI had sanctioned a ₹700-crore loan to RCom in August 2016 for capital expenditure, operational needs and liability repayment. According to earlier disclosures, half the disbursed funds were placed in a fixed deposit. This move was flagged as being in breach of the loan conditions.
 
Bank of Baroda, in its order, rejected representations from Ambani’s legal team that the show-cause notices were procedurally flawed or based on outdated directions. The bank’s fraud identification committee concluded: “Submissions by Ambani were found repetitive, unsubstantiated, and without merit. Forensic Audit Report (FAR) showed financial irregularities not rebutted with evidence.”
 
“Bank maintained sufficient opportunity was given, fraud classification is valid, and principles of natural justice observed,” the bank’s letter read. 
SBI, in June, had alleged misappropriation of funds through transactions that violated loan covenants. Acting on its complaint, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) last month searched properties linked to RCom as well as Ambani’s residence.

More From This Section

Tim Cook

CEO Tim Cook announces two new Apple stores in Bengaluru and Pune

Girish Mathrubootham, Freshworks

Girish Mathrubootham retires from Freshworks, to focus on Together Fund

Rakesh Sharma, executive director, Bajaj Auto

GST revamp: Motorcycle may become ₹5,000-15,000 cheaper, says Bajaj Autopremium

Vetri Subramaniam, Chief Investment Officer, UTI AMC

UTI AMC elevates CIO Subramaniam as CEO; Bandhan AMC set for SIF foray

Supertech Eco Village 2

SC may form panel to oversee co-developer selection for Supertech project

Topics : Bank of Baroda Bank loan fraud RComm Reliance Communications Anil Ambani Anil Ambani RCom BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 9:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon