Adani Power receives LoI for 2,400 MW thermal plant in Bihar's Bhagalpur

Adani Power, India’s largest private sector thermal power generator, has announced a major project win in Bihar. The company has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from Bihar State Power Generation Company Ltd. (BSPGCL) to supply 2,274 MW of power to North Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd (NBPDCL) and South Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd (SBPDCL). The power will be supplied from a 2,400 MW thermal power project to be developed at Pirpainti in Bhagalpur district, the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.
Adani Power emerged as the lowest bidder in a highly competitive tender process, quoting a final supply price of ₹6.075 per KWh. The company will supply power from a greenfield 3x800 MW Ultra-supercritical thermal power plant, to be developed under the Design, Build, Finance, Own, and Operate (DBFOO) model.
Fuel for the plant will be sourced through coal linkage allocated under the central government's SHAKTI policy. The project is expected to generate employment for approximately 10,000–12,000 people during the construction phase and around 3,000 once operational.
According to the contract, the first unit of the plant will be commissioned within 48 months from the appointed date, and the final unit within 60 months.
Adani Power CEO SB Khyalia said, “We are pleased to have won the bid to develop and operate a 2,400 MW thermal power project in Bihar. We will set up a new greenfield plant with an investment of around $3 billion, which is expected to further aid industrialisation in the state. Our plant will be an advanced, low-emission Ultra-supercritical one, and will supply dependable, competitively priced, and high-quality power to the state."
The company expects to receive the Letter of Award (LoA) in due course. A Power Supply Agreement (PSA) will be signed with the state utilities following the LoA.