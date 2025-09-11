Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Adani Power wins additional 800 MW LoA from MPPMCL, total at 1,600 MW

Adani Power wins additional 800 MW LoA from MPPMCL, total at 1,600 MW

The project is expected to generate direct and indirect employment of around 9,000-10,000 during the construction phase

Adani Power

Adani Power will invest around ₹21,000 crore towards setting up the plant and related infrastructure.

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Power Limited on Thursday received an additional Letter of Award (LoA) from MP Power Management Company Limited (MPPMCL) for the supply of 800 megawatt (MW) power under the greenshoe option, the company said in a filing.
 
The capacity will be supplied from a new 800 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power project in Anuppur District, Madhya Pradesh. This is in addition to the earlier LoA of 800 MW received on August 29, taking the total awarded capacity from MPPMCL to 1,600 MW.
 
Commenting on the project, S B Khyalia, chief executive, Adani Power, said: “We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with MP. This reinforces our commitment to provide reliable, affordable, and sustainable power to the state and its people while supporting India’s energy security and economic growth.”
 

Project to attract investment, create jobs

Adani Power will invest around ₹21,000 crore towards setting up the plant and related infrastructure. The project is expected to generate direct and indirect employment of around 9,000-10,000 during the construction phase and at least 2,000 once in operation. 

Also Read

Adani's renewables and transmission businesses power group's growth story

Adani Power hits 11-month high, rallies 6% in 2 days; here's why

Gautam Adani, Adani, Tshering Tobgay

₹6,000-cr hydropower deal lifts Adani Power stock 6% today; details here

Gautam Adani with Butan PM Dasho Tshering Tobgay

Adani Power, Druk Green to build 570 MW hydroelectric project in Bhutan

Adani Power Ltd, Electricity, Power plant

Adani Power gets shareholders' nod for 1:5 stock split via postal ballot

stock market, trading, stocks

Stocks to Watch today: RIL, Adani Power, Torrent Power, NCC, RBL Bank, NHPC

 
The company said that both units will be implemented under the Design, Build, Finance, Own, and Operate (DBFOO) model, at a tariff of ₹5.838/kWh. The project will utilise coal linkage allocated under the Government of India’s SHAKTI Policy.

First adoption of the greenshoe option

The project also marks the first-ever adoption of a greenshoe option in a thermal power tender in India, enabling Madhya Pradesh to meet its growing electricity demand resulting from industrialisation and urbanisation, while strengthening its energy security.

Recent orders

September 2024: Received letter of interest for 6,600 MW order (5,000 MW solar + 1,600 MW thermal) from Maharashtra
May 2025: Awarded 1,600 MW from Uttar Pradesh
August  2025: Awarded 2,400 MW from Bihar
August 2025: Initially awarded 800 MW from Madhya Pradesh (now scaled to 1,600 MW).

More From This Section

Sunil Mittal

Sunil Mittal's family office walks away from Haier India stake-buy talks

Tega Industries

Tega Industries, Apollo Funds to buy Molycop in $1.5 billion deal

Dhruv Shringi

Any tweak in US student visa policy may dent biz: Yatra CEO Shringipremium

deloitte

Deloitte US asks India employees to return to office two days a week

Anil Ambani

ED registers fresh case against Anil Ambani, RCom in alleged SBI fraud

Topics : Adani Power Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh govt India power production Power projects BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Korea Women's Hockey Asia Cup LIVENepal UpdatesWho is Larry EllisonApple Iphone 17 SeriesGST ReformsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon