Adani Wilmar posts Rs 313 cr profit in June quarter on higher income

The total income rose to Rs 14,229.87 crore during the April-June period this fiscal from Rs 12,994.18 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 3:28 PM IST

Edible oil major Adani Wilmar on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 313.20 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal on higher income.
The company had posted a net loss of Rs 78.92 crore in the year-ago period.
The total income rose to Rs 14,229.87 crore during the April-June period this fiscal from Rs 12,994.18 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.
 
Adani Wilmar, a joint venture between Adani Group and Singapore's Wilmar, is into edible oil, food & FMCG and industry essentials businesses. The company sells most of its products under the 'Fortune' brand.

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 3:25 PM IST

