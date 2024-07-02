Business Standard
Adi-Nadir Godrej family to buy 12.65% stake in Godrej Ind from RKN Ent

RKN Enterprises is owned by Rishad Naroaji, a cousin of Adi Godrej, and his 12.65 per cent stake is worth Rs 3,858 crore as of Tuesday

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 5:52 PM IST

As part of the family settlement, the Adi-Nadir Godrej family would be buying a 12.65 per cent stake in Godrej Industries via block deals from RKN Enterprises, thus raising their stake in the group flagship company, according to a statement to the stock exchanges.

RKN Enterprises is owned by Rishad Naroaji, a cousin of Adi Godrej, and his 12.65 per cent stake is worth Rs 3,858 crore as of Tuesday.
Godrej Industries shares closed at Rs 900 a share, up 1.65 per cent, on Tuesday. The BSE notice indicated that the Adi-Nadir Godrej family would follow the SEBI price formula to acquire the RKN Enterprises stake.

On May 2 this year, the Godrej family had announced an amicable settlement under which the Adi-Nadir and Jamshyd-Smita families bought each other's stake for zero consideration in each other's companies. While the Adi and Nadir Godrej family controls Godrej Industries, Godrej Properties, and Godrej Consumer Products, the Jamshyd Godrej family controls unlisted Godrej and Boyce Mfg.

When contacted, the Godrej group declined to comment.

As per the plan, the Adi-Nadir family will acquire an additional 20.84 per cent shares in Godrej Industries from the Jamshyd-Smita family and plan to retire certain members of the Godrej family from their partnership in Anamudi Real Estates LLP, an intermediate holding entity and promoter group entity that holds 0.57 per cent shares of GIL.

With this, the Adi-Nadir family, with their existing shareholding, will own 52.01 per cent in Godrej Industries — the holding company of other Godrej listed entities.

Besides, the Adi-Nadir family said they would acquire another 12.65 per cent stake in GIL as a separate and distinct transaction, by way of a block deal from RKN Enterprises, another promoter group entity. Rishad Naoroji, a cousin of Adi-Nadir, is a director of RKN Enterprises. Naoroji will retire from Anamudi Real Estates, a promoter entity, and only the Adi Godrej family will continue to be partners in Anamudi Retirals.

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

