Business Standard
E-commerce major Amazon announces annual Prime Day sale event on July 20-21

The e-commerce major has started Prime Day in India in 2017 with 100 product launches

Amazon (Photo: Bloomberg)

E-commerce major Amazon on Tuesday announced that it will host Prime Day, its annual sale event, in India on July 20. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 2:59 PM IST

E-commerce major Amazon on Tuesday announced that it will host Prime Day, its annual sale event, in India on July 20 where the company will launch thousands of new products from over 450 brands.

These brands include the likes of Intel, OnePlus, Samsung, Bajaj, Sony, Motorola, Boat, HP, American Tourister, Lapo, Chetak, Borosil, Riversoft, Yale, Adidas, Crocs, Mamaearth, and HUL, among others. 
Starting 12:00 AM on July 20 until 11:59 PM on July 21, the two-day event, in its eighth iteration, will see products launched across categories like electronics, fashion and beauty, groceries, Amazon devices, home and kitchen products, and furniture, among others, at discounted rates.

“We are excited to offer Prime members two days of great deals and savings, thousands of new product launches from over 450 brands, blockbuster entertainment and more. Not just that, Prime members ordering from across India will be able to enjoy same day and next day delivery across millions of products,” said Akshay Sahi, Director and Head of Amazon Prime, Delivery and Returns Experiences, India and Emerging Markets.

The e-commerce major has started Prime Day in India in 2017 with 100 product launches. Last year, the firm had announced over 45,000 such launches, up from 30,000 in 2022.

The event is also expected to give a fillip to new Amazon Prime memberships. Amazon Prime is a subscription membership that offers premium services to its customers. In India, Prime members get free one-day delivery on over 4,000,000 products, unlimited 5 per cent cashback on all purchases using their co-branded ICICI credit card, among other benefits.

This Prime Day, Amazon said it will continue to support small and medium businesses (SMBs) and offer Prime members products from lakhs of sellers, manufacturers, start-ups & brands, women entrepreneurs, artisans, weavers, and local shops. The SMBs will launch these products under Amazon programs like Launchpad, Karigar, Saheli and local shops at heavy discounts.

On the occasion, the company’s streaming service Prime Video will also be announcing a line-up of 14 original series and movies across five languages. These include the award-winning mega series Mirzapur Season 3 (Hindi) and the recently released global sensation The Boys Season 4 (English), Amazon said.

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 2:59 PM IST

