Hexaware Technologies to hire 8,000 employees across job roles this year

Hexaware Technologies plans to hire between 6,000 and 8,000 employees globally in 2024, subject to favourable global market conditions, the IT services company said. Hexaware has a total of over 30,000 employees spread across countries.

The hiring will build up Hexaware’s talent base across offshore, onshore, and near-shore centres in India, the US, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and the UK. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The hiring spree reflects Hexaware’s commitment to enabling innovation and enhancing client service capabilities,” the company said in a statement.

"I am thrilled to announce that Hexaware is expanding," said Rajesh Balasubramanian, executive vice president and global head of Talent Supply Chain at Hexaware. "We are actively seeking talented individuals across the globe to join our team."

In India, the company plans to hire for locations including Hyderabad, Noida, Coimbatore, Dehradun, and Bengaluru. To attract talented professionals, Hexaware will also conduct recruitment drives in Ahmedabad, Indore, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai, Dehradun, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram.

In the US, the company will hire in McLean (Virginia), Chicago (Illinois), Dallas (Texas), Iselin (New Jersey), and Reston (Virginia). Hexaware will also target specific roles in Poland and the UK.

In India, the hiring initiative will target a variety of in-demand skills, with a particular emphasis on ServiceNow tech leads, automation testing specialists, AEM architects, big data leads, and Workday financial consultants.

In the US, Canada, and Mexico, the company is looking for Cloud application architects (Azure), ESM architects (ServiceNow), Java full-stack engineers, test analysts with automation expertise, and senior Java full-stack developers with AWS. In the UK, Hexaware will hire test managers (manual and automation), AEM, DevOps (Azure), Service Desk professionals, and full-stack developers (Java and .NET). In Poland, full-stack developers will be in demand.