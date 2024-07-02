Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Hexaware Technologies to hire 8,000 employees across job roles this year

The hiring will build up Hexaware's talent base across offshore, onshore, and near-shore centres in India, the US, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and the UK

IT firms

Ayushman Baruah Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hexaware Technologies plans to hire between 6,000 and 8,000 employees globally in 2024, subject to favourable global market conditions, the IT services company said. Hexaware has a total of over 30,000 employees spread across countries.

The hiring will build up Hexaware’s talent base across offshore, onshore, and near-shore centres in India, the US, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and the UK.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The hiring spree reflects Hexaware’s commitment to enabling innovation and enhancing client service capabilities,” the company said in a statement.

"I am thrilled to announce that Hexaware is expanding," said Rajesh Balasubramanian, executive vice president and global head of Talent Supply Chain at Hexaware. "We are actively seeking talented individuals across the globe to join our team."

In India, the company plans to hire for locations including Hyderabad, Noida, Coimbatore, Dehradun, and Bengaluru. To attract talented professionals, Hexaware will also conduct recruitment drives in Ahmedabad, Indore, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai, Dehradun, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram.

In the US, the company will hire in McLean (Virginia), Chicago (Illinois), Dallas (Texas), Iselin (New Jersey), and Reston (Virginia). Hexaware will also target specific roles in Poland and the UK.

In India, the hiring initiative will target a variety of in-demand skills, with a particular emphasis on ServiceNow tech leads, automation testing specialists, AEM architects, big data leads, and Workday financial consultants.

In the US, Canada, and Mexico, the company is looking for Cloud application architects (Azure), ESM architects (ServiceNow), Java full-stack engineers, test analysts with automation expertise, and senior Java full-stack developers with AWS. In the UK, Hexaware will hire test managers (manual and automation), AEM, DevOps (Azure), Service Desk professionals, and full-stack developers (Java and .NET). In Poland, full-stack developers will be in demand.

Also Read

technology

Hexaware acquires US-based Softcrylic to strengthen data capabilities

Narendra Modi

LIVE: NDA had unprecedented success in 4 state polls, says PM amid 'Justice for Manipur' slogans

netically modified male Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are pictured at Oxitec factory in Piracicaba, Brazil

Kerala gets 14 new Zika Virus cases: Know symptoms, prevention and cure

Pfizer

Pfizer, Moderna Covid vaccine patents battle to continue after UK ruling

Premiumgrowth gdp economy

Is India's economic growth really weak and could a repo rate cut boost it?

Topics : Hexaware Technologies Indian Employees

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon