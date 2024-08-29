Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / AI should not be a luxury, must be accessible on all devices: Mukesh Ambani

AI should not be a luxury, must be accessible on all devices: Mukesh Ambani

The telco has targeted agriculture, education, healthcare, and small businesses as key initial focus areas for its AI push

Mukesh Ambani, reliance

Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani addresses the 47th annual general meeting, in Mumbai, Thursday, Aug.29, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 6:46 PM IST

On Thursday, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani made a strong pitch for adopting artificial intelligence (AI) on a large scale, arguing that cutting-edge technology needs to be accessible on all devices by Indians across socioeconomic backgrounds. The telco has targeted agriculture, education, healthcare, and small businesses as key initial focus areas for its AI push.

"We believe that AI should not be a luxury reserved for a select few. AI services must be accessible on all devices, not just expensive, high-end devices," Ambani said. This requires a delivery model where AI services and the data processed by AI are both hosted in the cloud, allowing every user to access their data and AI services from anywhere, on any device, over low-latency broadband networks as part of what the company calls 'connected intelligence', he added.
Unveiling Jio's 'AI Everywhere For Everyone' vision, Ambani committed to democratising AI and offering powerful AI models and services to everyone in India at the most affordable prices. As an example, the company would roll out JioPhonecall AI, which will allow users to record, transcribe, and translate phone conversations, making them easy to search, share, and understand across languages, he said. He also announced the Jio AI-Cloud Welcome offer, giving Jio users up to 100 GB of free cloud storage.

To streamline AI adoption, Jio is developing a comprehensive suite of tools and platforms that span the entire AI lifecycle, called Jio Brain. The company has begun using Jio Brain to drive faster decisions, more accurate predictions, and a better understanding of customer needs in Reliance Jio and other Reliance operating companies, Ambani said. "I anticipate that by perfecting the Jio Brain within Reliance, we will create a powerful AI service platform that we can offer to other enterprises as well," he said.

To drive the company's AI push, Jio also plans to establish gigawatt-scale AI-ready data centres in Jamnagar, powered by Reliance's green energy. It will also create multiple AI inference facilities across its captive locations throughout the country.

Topics : Artificial intelligence Mukesh Ambani

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 6:46 PM IST

