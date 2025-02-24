Monday, February 24, 2025 | 07:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 87,760, silver down Rs 100 to Rs 1,00,400

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 87,760, silver down Rs 100 to Rs 1,00,400

The price of 22-carat gold declined Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 80,440

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 87,760 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 1,00,400.
 
The price of 22-carat gold declined Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 80,440.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at Rs 87,760.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 87,910.
 
  

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 80,440.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 80,590.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Mumbai at Rs 1,00,400. 
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,06,900.
 
US gold prices steadied near an all-time high on Monday, supported by concerns over US President Donald Trump's tariff plans, while focus shifted to a key US inflation report due later this week.
 
Bullion scaled an all-time high of $2,954.69 on Thursday.
 
Spot gold was steady at $2,934.82 an ounce as of 0020 GMT. US gold futures dipped 0.1 per cent to $2,950.10.
 
Spot silver was down 0.1 per cent to $32.58 an ounce. Platinum added 0.7 per cent to $976.25, and palladium firmed 0.4 per cent to $972.93.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

