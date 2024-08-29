Business Standard
Jio aims to add a mn broadband homes every month, says Mukesh Ambani

While speaking at RIL's 47th AGM, Ambani said JioAirFiber clocked first million customers in six month

Mukesh Ambani, Jio, Reliance

He said Jio is also targeting over 20 million small and medium businesses.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 7:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jio will aim to add a million broadband homes every month to achieve 100 million home broadband customers in a record time, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Thursday.
While speaking at RIL's 47th AGM, Ambani said JioAirFiber clocked first million customers in six month.
"By leveraging our deep-tech capabilities and continuously optimising every process, we acquired the next 1 million air fibre customers in just 100 days. We are now challenging ourselves to add a million homes every 30 days. With this momentum, we are confident of reaching our target of 100 million home broadband customers at record speed," he said.
He said Jio is also targeting over 20 million small and medium businesses, 1.5 million schools and colleges, over 70,000 hospitals, and 1.2 million doctors to connect with broadband.

Topics : Reliance Jio Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani telecom sector

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 7:11 PM IST

