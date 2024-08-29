Jio aims to add a mn broadband homes every month, says Mukesh Ambani

Jio will aim to add a million broadband homes every month to achieve 100 million home broadband customers in a record time, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Thursday.

While speaking at RIL's 47th AGM, Ambani said JioAirFiber clocked first million customers in six month.

"By leveraging our deep-tech capabilities and continuously optimising every process, we acquired the next 1 million air fibre customers in just 100 days. We are now challenging ourselves to add a million homes every 30 days. With this momentum, we are confident of reaching our target of 100 million home broadband customers at record speed," he said.