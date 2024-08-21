Air India begins offering wireless inflight entertainment service

Business Standard
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 6:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Air India on Wednesday said it has started providing wireless inflight entertainment service in its existing wide body aircraft till completion of retrofit.
Many passengers have been complaining about glitches and non-functional inflight entertainment systems in some aircraft of the Tata Group-owned airline, which is in the process of retrofitting its old fleet and inducting new planes.
The new inflight entertainment service 'Vista', which was recently introduced in its existing wide body fleet, will also be made available in narrow body planes. It will not be available in the newly-inducted B777 and A350 aircraft, according to a release.
Vista has been introduced in the existing wide body fleet to provide customers with uninterrupted entertainment until the retrofit, it added.
Air India's new wide-body planes have a new inflight entertainment system. The airline has an operational fleet of 140 aircraft.
With Vista, passengers can stream content on their personal electronic devices and there will also be a live map display for flight tracking.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

