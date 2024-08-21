Tata Motors teams with Delta, Thunderplus to grow India's EV charging grid

Homegrown automaker Tata Motors , has announced a collaboration with Delta Electronics India and Thunderplus Solutions Pvt Ltd to enhance the electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across the country. This partnership aims to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles, particularly in the commercial sector, by expanding the availability of charging stations on high-traffic routes.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the three companies outlines their respective roles in this initiative: Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Tata Motors will identify locations and recommend dealerships for new charging stations.

Delta Electronics will supply the necessary charging hardware.

Thunderplus Solutions will oversee the installation and operation of the stations.

Aim to boost EV adoption Vinay Pathak, vice-president and business head, SCV & PU, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, pointed out how the availability of these charging points would encourage customers to opt for electric commercial vehicles. “Our endeavour is to make emission-free cargo transportation easily accessible. Expanding the available charging infrastructure on high-use routes will encourage more customers to opt for electric commercial vehicles and improve vehicle uptime resulting in higher revenues and better profitability, while contributing towards a cleaner, greener environment,” Pathak said.

“Installing fast chargers at our dealerships makes it convenient for them to gain access at a familiar location with a reliable charging facility,” he said.

Advancing EV charging tech

Speaking on the partnership, Niranjan Nayak, managing director of Delta Electronics India Pvt Ltd, said, “Delta aims to provide innovative, clean, and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow. This collaboration with Tata Motors and Thunderplus allows us to contribute significantly to India’s electric cargo ecosystem. Our advanced charging technology will play a crucial role in enhancing the electric commercial vehicle experience for users nationwide.”

“Our focus is on enabling electric commercial vehicle customers with top-notch charging solutions that ensure convenience and reliability. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to drive sustainable transportation solutions across India. This initiative completely falls in line with our campaign #HarGharThunder, through which we intend to make the charge point affordable to each house; making electric vehicle charging abundantly available, thus removing the charge anxiety,” Rajeev YSR, CEO of Thunderplus Solutions Pvt Ltd added.

Strengthening charging network

The partnership is set to bolster the charging infrastructure required to support Tata Motors’ Ace EV, a small commercial vehicle (SCV) designed for last-mile deliveries. The Ace EV, built on Tata’s EVOGEN platform, features advanced technology including a battery management system, Fleet Edge telematics, and robust components to ensure optimal performance. It boasts a certified range of 154 km on a single charge, powered by a single electric motor that delivers 36 BHP and 130 Nm of torque. The vehicle also includes a lightweight container with a cargo volume of 208 cubic feet and can tackle gradients of up to 22 per cent when fully loaded.

Tata Motors has already made significant strides in promoting the Ace EV by signing MoUs with major companies such as Amazon, BigBasket, City Link, DOT, Flipkart, LetsTransport, MoEVing, and Yelo EV for its deployment. With over 150 Electric Vehicle Service Centres spread across India, Tata Motors is well-positioned to support the growing demand for electric commercial vehicles.