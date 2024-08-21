Business Standard
Capgemini, SAP tie up to provide skill training to 8,000 persons over 3 yrs

Capgemini, SAP tie up to provide skill training to 8,000 persons over 3 yrs

Capgemini-SAP Digital Academy programme to provide employment-linked skill training to 8,000 marginalised youth in India over the next three years

Over the next three years, Capgemini and SAP will jointly invest and pool resources, expertise, and networks to support this initiative.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

French information technology (IT) services and consulting company Capgemini on Wednesday said it has collaborated with SAP Labs to launch the Capgemini-SAP Digital Academy programme to provide employment-linked skill training to 8,000 marginalised youth in India over the next three years.
"We are delighted to collaborate with SAP and make a contribution towards the advancement of India's digital economy through the upskilling of its youth. Through the Capgemini-SAP Digital Academy programme, we are not only providing skills but also creating pathways for sustainable careers and livelihood while at the same time nurturing the skilled talent India needs to grow," Capgemini India CEO Ashwin Yardi said in a statement.
Over the next three years, Capgemini and SAP will jointly invest and pool resources, expertise, and networks to support this initiative aimed at bridging the digital skills gap for more than 8,000 individuals, who are part of India's marginalised youth.
"By joining forces with Capgemini on this initiative, we are delivering on our commitment to harnessing technology for positive societal impact. Our partnership will empower India's youth with future-ready and well-defined skillsets, ensuring their long-term success in their careers. This collaboration represents a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to foster a culture of continuous learning, which will undoubtedly contribute to India's growth trajectory," Sindhu Gangadharan, MD, SAP Labs India and Head, Customer Innovation Services, SAP added.

Topics : Capgemini SAP Skill Training Employment

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

