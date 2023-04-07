Airbus deliveries down 11% to 127 jets in Q1, supply chain issues to blame

Airbus last year clawed back two deliveries to reflect Western sanctions on Russia. Also in this year's first quarter, Airbus delivered 11 wide-body jets including 5 A350s, 10 small A220 jets and 106 of its best-selling A320neo-family aircraft, the sources said.

Airbus deliveries fell by 11% on an industrial basis to 127 jets in the first quarter, underscoring pressure on global supply chains, industry sources told Reuters. Deliveries were down 11% from 142 physical deliveries in the same period last year, or down 9% compared with an adjusted year-ago total of 140.