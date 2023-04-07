close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Kalyani Forge's CFO Laxmi Narayan Patra resigns due to personal reasons

Forging company Kalyani Forge on Friday said its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Laxmi Narayan Patra has resigned.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Kalyani Forge

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 2:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Forging company Kalyani Forge on Friday said its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Laxmi Narayan Patra has resigned.

His resignation is effective from April 6, 2023.

"CFO Laxmi Narayan Patra has tendered his resignation due to personal reasons," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Kalyani Forge is an engineering company with an expertise in metal forming. It makes forged, machined and assembled products for customers in industries like automotive, construction, power generation, marine, railway, and industrial goods.

Also Read

More initiatives on anvil to boost steel sector in 2023: Union Minister

PLI scheme qualifiers, steel ministry to ink pacts for investment proposals

Agreements with 26 cos signed under PLI scheme for specialty steel: Scindia

RINL supplies 1,800 tonnes of structural steel for AMNS expansion project

Bharat Forge's subsidiary bags $155.5 mn order to export artillery guns

$500,000 worth Apple products, including 436 iPhones, stolen from US store

Reliance Capital resolution process deadline likely to be extended again

Twitter to show 50% less ads with better visibility to Blue subscribers

Byju's lenders ready for loan restructuring but want $200 prepayment

SFL's powertrain components division receives General Motors award

Topics : Kalyani Group | engineering firms

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 1:08 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Kalyani Forge's CFO Laxmi Narayan Patra resigns due to personal reasons

Kalyani Forge
1 min read

$500,000 worth Apple products, including 436 iPhones, stolen from US store

Apple Store
2 min read

Reliance Capital resolution process deadline likely to be extended again

Reliance Capital
1 min read

Twitter to show 50% less ads with better visibility to Blue subscribers

Twitter, Twitter Blue
2 min read

Byju's lenders ready for loan restructuring but want $200 prepayment

Byju's
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

On-tap application to set up fab plants likely; Meity may consider proposal

semiconductors, chip
4 min read

Vedanta arm Zinc International in talks with global banks for $1.25 billion

Vedanta
2 min read

Twitter to show 50% less ads with better visibility to Blue subscribers

Twitter, Twitter Blue
2 min read
Premium

Why India's education technology start-ups are in the deep freeze

EdTech
5 min read

D-Mart's revenue up by 20.1% to Rs 10,337.12 cr in quarter ending March

D-Mart
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon